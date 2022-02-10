Documents Reveal McDonald's Plans for the Metaverse

Several brands, including Adidas, Nike and Walmart, have already bought into the popularity of virtual reality platforms. Now you can add McDonald's can to the list, as documents reveal it has filed several trademarks for a restaurant that will deliver in-person and virtual food.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben brought attention to the 10 trademarks on February 9, tweeting that the fast-food giant has filed applications for "McDonald's", "McCafe" and its golden-arches symbol.

McDonald's is headed to the metaverse.



The company has filed 10 (TEN!) trademark applications indicating it plans to offer "a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and "operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery."#Mcdonalds #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/J9pK7EK9nl — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 9, 2022

One of McDonald's trademarks was for "downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio and video files and non-fungible tokens." Another described its purpose as "operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and "operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery."

McDonald's isn't the only restaurant chain capitalizing on the craze. On February 3, Panera Bread filed a trademark application for "Paneraverse". The trademark listed intended usages including "food items and beverages for use in virtual worlds" and "non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for facilitating commercial transactions."

McDonald's stock is up 0.046% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.

