Documents Reveal McDonald's Plans for the Metaverse

The fast-food company filed 10 trademarks for usage in the virtual world.

By

Several brands, including Adidas, Nike and Walmart, have already bought into the popularity of virtual reality platforms. Now you can add McDonald's can to the list, as documents reveal it has filed several trademarks for a restaurant that will deliver in-person and virtual food.

NurPhoto | Getty Images

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben brought attention to the 10 trademarks on February 9, tweeting that the fast-food giant has filed applications for "McDonald's", "McCafe" and its golden-arches symbol.

One of McDonald's trademarks was for "downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio and video files and non-fungible tokens." Another described its purpose as "operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and "operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery."

McDonald's isn't the only restaurant chain capitalizing on the craze. On February 3, Panera Bread filed a trademark application for "Paneraverse". The trademark listed intended usages including "food items and beverages for use in virtual worlds" and "non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for facilitating commercial transactions."

McDonald's stock is up 0.046% over a 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

