These Are The Ten Biggest Cryptocurrencies For Ecommerce

Cryptocurrency is still pretty new, but it is already having an enormous impact on several segments, including ecommerce. It is not just a new form of payment for the ecommerce industry; rather it is reshaping ecommerce in a better way, including lower transaction costs for brands, reducing the risk of fraud, increasing the user base for brands and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for ecommerce.

We have used the market cap data as of Feb. 10, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for ecommerce. Following are the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for ecommerce:

MMOCoin (MMO, <$1 million)

MMOCoin has been developed by a gaming community, called the MMOPro Community. This crypto rewards the network users for securing the blockchain by staking their MMOCoin. MMOCoin also allows gamers to buy, sell, and trade digital goods and services on the MMOPro Marketplace. It is down over 6% YTD, and is presently trading around $0.004787. MMO has an all-time high of $4.40 (November 2019) and an all-time low of $0.0006276 (January 2021).

Bistroo (BIST, >$2 million)

Launched in 2020, it aims to provide tools, insights and support to businesses to ensure peer-2-peer relationships with clients. Bistroo helps to establish a connection between restaurants, merchants and consumers. It is down over 25% YTD but is up almost 24% in the last seven days, and is presently trading around $0.06186. BIST has an all-time high of $0.3699 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04356 (January 2022).

CyberMiles (CMT, >$3 million)

CyberMiles aims to facilitate quick e-commerce transactions. It is a project from 5miles, which is a leading U.S. e-commerce company and app. Its SBC (Smart Business Contracts) are optimized for e-commerce applications. It is down over 22% YTD but is up over 6% in the last seven days, and is presently trading around $0.0044. CMT has an all-time high of $0.6092 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.003774 (January 2022).

Crypton (CRP, >$6 million)

Crypton is a digital currency and monetary unit of the Utopia P2P ecosystem. Basically, it is decentralized crypto that facilitates quick, secure and irreversible transactions. It is down over 1% YTD and almost 4% in the last seven days, and is presently trading around $0.8977. CRP has an all-time high of $1.77 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04201 (August 2021).

Onooks (OOKS, >$6 million)

Onooks favors developing an integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix, which supports DeFi and open finance applications, as well as serves as a unified liquidity pool. It is up almost 5% YTD and over 11% in the last seven days, and is presently trading around $0.5991. OOKS has an all-time high of $1.83 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06872 (October 2021).

BHPCoin (BHP, >$7 million)

BHPCoin refers to itself as a payment system with a mutually dispersed asset network that is based on the hash power of Bitcoin mining farms. It is down almost 8% YTD but is up over 40% in the last seven days, and is presently trading around $0.3435. BHP has an all-time high of $2.23 (May 2020) and an all-time low of $0.1683 (January 2022).

Shopping (SPI, >$12 million)

Shopping is a one-stop, one-step shopping experience that enables users to search, shop and pay with the coin they have. Users can shop from multiple marketplaces without worrying about the type of coin they have, exchange rates and more. It is down over 38% YTD and is presently trading around $13.90. SPI has an all-time high of $292.59 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $1.11 (January 2021).

Particl (PART, >$19 million)

Launched in 2017, it is a privacy-first and censorship-resistant eCommerce platform. The marketplace has no middleman, no login data requirement, no commission, and near-zero fees. Its native token works as the settlement-layer for all the transactions on the platform. It is down over 5% YTD and is presently trading around $1.63. PART has an all-time high of $52.40 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.2244 (March 2020).

Curate (XCUR, >$26 million)

Founded in 2019, it is the first ever gasless multichain NFT marketplace that offers NFT auctions, minting, as well as serves as a physical goods marketplace. Its native token XCUR serves several purposes, including buying goods on the marketplace, rewarding buyers/sellers and more. It is up almost 56% YTD and is presently trading around $3.20. XCUR has an all-time high of $10.79 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01811 (December 2020).

Boson Protocol (BOSON, >$79 million)

Founded in March 2019, it is a decentralized infrastructure for e-commerce transactions. Boson Protocol, with its native utility token BOSON, aims to demonopolize commerce, as well as enable buyers and sellers to directly interact with each other. It is down over 33% YTD and is presently trading around $1.14. BOSON has an all-time high of $6.93 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.3908 (July 2021).