How Disney Genie Proves That Superfans Aren't Always Right
What the launch of Disney's newest customer perk tells us about the opportunities (and risks) of relying on your most vocal consumers' opinions to define direction.
A few months ago, and with much fanfare, Walt Disney World introduced a new service called the Disney Genie. For an added fee per day, guests could get front-of-the-line access to rides and attractions. By introducing this offering, they finally joined peers like Universal and Six Flags in offering some form of a comparable, upgraded experience.
Lines and overcrowding have been the theme park vertical’s Achilles heel for rmore than a century. In fact, according to a University of Central Florida study, long queue lines are one of the top customer-dissatisfaction issues facing theme-park operators today.
Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription
Now 20% Off—Use Code SAVE20
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $39/year with our Flash Sale—ends 2/24/22!