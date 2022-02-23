How Disney Genie Proves That Superfans Aren't Always Right

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A few months ago, and with much fanfare, Walt Disney World introduced a new service called the Disney Genie. For an added fee per day, guests could get front-of-the-line access to rides and attractions. By introducing this offering, they finally joined peers like Universal and Six Flags in offering some form of a comparable, upgraded experience.

Lines and overcrowding have been the theme park vertical’s Achilles heel for rmore than a century. In fact, according to a University of Central Florida study, long queue lines are one of the top customer-dissatisfaction issues facing theme-park operators today.