Electric Vehicle Firm Polestar Roasted Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Volkswagen In its Super Bowl Ad, With References to 'Conquering Mars' and 'Dieselgate'

Polestar's Super Bowl advert appeared to take aim at Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, and Volkswagen.

By
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Polestar seemed to take shots at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and German automaker Volkswagen in a commercial for the company's electric sedan shown during Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast.

Sven Hoppe | picture alliance | Yasin Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images via Business Insider

The electric vehicle startup's "No Compromises" advertisement, which lasted 30 seconds, featured close-up shots of the Polestar 2 with dramatic background music. The ad included phrases such as "no dirty secrets," "no empty promises," and "no greenwashing."

In particular, the ad seemed to target Musk with the message "no conquering Mars." Other publications, including CNBC and The Verge also reported on Polestar's advert.

The billionaire Tesla chief is also CEO of rocket manufacturer SpaceX. He has spoken of an aim to send humans to Mars and create a self-sustaining community there. He plans to land people on the Red Planet by 2026, transported by SpaceX's Starship rockets.

Polestar also took a jab at Volkswagen with a "no dieselgate" message, a reference to the carmaker's 2015 emissions scandal, where it was found to have used software allowing its diesel engines to beat emissions testing.

"Our intention with the ad was to showcase our position of "no compromises" across Polestar," a company spokesperson told Insider.

"We believe in 'no compromises', for our design language, our sustainability efforts, and the performance of our cars, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad," the spokesperson told Insider.

Written By

