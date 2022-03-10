How Foreign Talent Can Help Combat Shortages In the U.S. Workforce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today’s competitive market, job-seekers have more power than ever. While there are certainly plenty of positives associated with workers becoming more empowered, the Great Resignation is placing plenty of stress on businesses. In fact, 2021 saw an average of 3.9 million workers quit their jobs each month — a new record.

Whether your business has experienced significant turnover or is a small startup that is still in the early growth stages, not having enough staff can pose a serious challenge for your team. If the workload increases at an exponential rate or employees are forced to wear too many different hats, so to speak, they can quickly become overloaded and overwhelmed.