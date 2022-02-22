Las Vegas Stimulus Checks: City Approves $121M American Rescue Plan Funding Allocations

Even though federal stimulus checks aren’t coming, some state and local governments are using the federal funds they received to give targeted stimulus payments. Recently, the Las Vegas City Council approved a plan to use the funds they got under the American Rescue Plan Act, which was approved in March of last year. The funds wouldn’t be used to give stimulus checks to individuals, rather Las Vegas stimulus checks would go toward supporting causes, issues and groups impacted most by the pandemic. The city of Las Vegas got $121 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Las Vegas Stimulus Checks: What Is It?

Last week, the Las Vegas City Council approved the plan to distribute $121 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act relief dollars to nonprofits, local businesses, affordable housing projects and other pandemic-related response groups.

Nonprofit organizations will get the biggest percentage of the total funds at 40%, while the other three groups will get 20% each. If we do the calculations, the nonprofit organizations will get more than $49 million, while the other three groups would get more than $23 million each.

A point to note is that the city authorities have already finalized the list of recipients who will get the Las Vegas stimulus checks. As per the authorities, the city got more than 500 requests for funding totaling about $2.2 billion.

Of the total requests, the authorities have selected 149 eligible applicants. The selection criteria took into account the area that the recipient would target, how the recipient would use the funds and how the pandemic impacted the organization.

Who Got The Funding?

The largest individual funding went to Youth Development and Social Innovation, which got $14 million. This department runs programs that educate young Las Vegans in seven courses about professionalism and job readiness, such as creating a professional resume and interview preparation.

About $8 million has been set aside for the construction of a new East Las Vegas workforce employment training center. Also, $6 million would go toward Strong Start Academy Elementary School. The city started Strong Start Academies to support early learning education.

Two more organizations that are set to get around $6 million are the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV Biomedical Research Facility and Strategic Services for an affordable housing development at Desert Pines. To view the full list of recipients, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/ARP.

Now that the recipients are selected, the authorities are working to notify those recipients, distribute the Las Vegas stimulus checks, as well as monitor the performance of the programs.

About $9.6 million of the total funds will be held in reserve and the city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to decide how to use these funds. If the reserve amount remains unused, the authorities plan to make these funds available to applicants who weren’t selected for funding this time around.