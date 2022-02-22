Elon Musk Reignites Feud With Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 'Maybe I Can Have a Cookie or Something'

The never-ending feud continues.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again clapped back at Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren on Twitter regarding the debate over whether billionaires like Musk should be forced to pay income taxes on their wealth or not.

A clip of Warren giving an interview with New Day on CNN made its rounds on Twitter before Musk eventually commented.

“Billionaires ought to be paying taxes, and it shouldn’t simply be optional,” Warren says in the clip. “Elon Musk, 2018, we’ve actually seen his tax returns. You know how much he paid in taxes, one of the richest people in the world? Jeff Bezos, another one of the richest people in the world, he pays less in taxes than a public school teacher or a firefighter."

The clip was retweeted by Sawyer Merritt (a Tesla investor whom Musk often engages with on Twitter), who pointed out that Musk will actually be paying more than $11 billion in taxes for 2021, the largest tax bill for any individual in history.

Musk was quick to respond to Merritt's tweet and quip back at Warren.

Will visit IRS next time I’m in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year. Maybe I can have a cookie or something … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022

“Will visit IRS next time I’m in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year,” he said. “Maybe I can have a cookie or something …”

Musk’s response has since received nearly 100,000 likes.

The two have gone head-to-head in the past over the same subject when Musk called Warren "Senator Karen" after she tweeted her disapproval of Musk being named Time’s “Person of the Year” in December.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren slammed, which provoked a spree of responses from Musk that included the well-thought-out “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Musk, like many other U.S. billionaires, does not pay income taxes on his wealth because he is not salaried by Tesla and does not receive annual cash bonuses.

He elected last year to sell 10% of his stock in Tesla in order to pay taxes on his shares.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Musk’s net worth was an estimated $225.7 billion.