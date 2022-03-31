Metaverses and DAO: Are Crypto Enthusiasts Ready to Usher Them In?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As knowledge of the metaverse spread, many people began to question what these digital worlds are and how they may acquire access to them. After Facebook announced in October that it was changing its name to Meta and turned its attention to constructing its virtual world, interest in the metaverse skyrocketed.

According to ConsenSys, DAOs gained new users bringing the amount to over a million members in 2021. Notably, the top 20 organizations hold $14 billion in digital assets. We are heading to times where digital forms of our lives will be a new reality. DAOs could become the new norm, that even our heads, legs, and even abs (for gym die-hards) could have DAOs. However, is the society of millennials and general z ready? First, let us take a dive into the origin of the metaverse.

The evolution of the metaverse

When Web 1.0 was introduced, it acted as a network of linked computers and servers that you could browse, inspect, and inhabit, generally via a single company's platform such as Yahoo. Afterward, Web 2.0 came up and was used in social media and blogs. It may also monetize user data for advertising using "free" social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and TikTok.

Famous American writer Neal Stephenson invented the term "Metaverse" to describe this potential. Then came Web 3.0, which serves as the cornerstone for the metaverse. The collision of Web 3.0 and decentralized technology allows new worlds to emerge where folks have a chance to come up with their reality, without regard to where they reside or the resources at their disposal. The unique aspect of web 3.0 is definitely the access to a virtual world that one can create as they wish.

Metaverse is still new

However, the subject is still new to most people, making it impossible to enroll those without prior experience. Part of the difficulty originates from the overwhelming number of projects available to users, some of which feature intricate systems, technology, and gameplay, which is difficult for the typical user to grasp. Companies like Metaverse Architects have risen to fulfill design and development needs for businesses that are attempting to make the leap into Web 3.0.

Virtual Experiences are Gaining Traction

There is already much user-generated material, virtual commodities, and locales in the game industry. It gives a convenient entrance point for individuals who are hesitant to venture into the world of metaverse otherwise. A lot of folks who have interacted with games like Minecraft are familiar with the general concept. Such people are eager to see and experience the virtual concept in games or even related events.

The gaming environment invokes creation and creativity. Several emerging technologies can also be tested, such as AR and VR mechanics and cryptography. According to research, involvement in the metaverse is already rising at a breakneck speed in the gaming scene.

Game-based experiences make it easy for people to connect on many levels, including social, economic, and enterprise levels, in the digital space. There are already many examples of how the virtual and the physical intersect in gaming, such as digital events. In addition, the latest technologies, such as extended reality, are being incorporated to enlarge the experience.

Metaverse sustainability: Is it a possibility?

There are already many who see the metaverse as a tremendous and thrilling possibility. According to many observers, the venture will be a new chance for economies, working settings, and further interaction. However, the metaverse, like any technology, requires rigorous research and use to be sustainable.

Cryptos were on fire last year over environmental degradation issues, and metaverse has to counteract this to emerge on top. There are some principles underlying the metaverse: data sovereignty, privacy and governance, and honesty. It also focuses on both diversity and utmost respect for users.

To stay loyal to the metaverse's values, those who work on its future need to follow specific rules. In addition, the move allows long-term benefits. They can be environmental sensitivity, social responsibility, or fiscal prudence.

How the Metaverse will Evolve

The future of the metaverse looks like many different things for different people. The ability to create virtual worlds and draw people is a lucrative new career for some. Furthermore, there can be the incorporation of NFTs to give value to the virtual space on the metaverse and allow users to earn income.

Other folks see it as a chance for new meeting forms and training for workspaces. However, this could take a while due to the caveats in available technology and other challenges. Furthermore, skepticism is still associated with the same because it is not widespread.

As for users, it is a chance to earn, play games, visit buildings, buy goods and services, among others. In the future, developers will add more use cases to the user experience and make their interaction in the metaverse better and more seamless.

Wrapping Up

The metaverse allows folks to study, construct, play, communicate, and cooperate with everyone on the planet. Simultaneously, technology shrinks the world by linking us regardless of physical location. Furthermore, it expands it by providing more options.

When used effectively, the metaverse has the potential to bring humans together in ways never seen before. Our ability to communicate without regard to language or geography will be enhanced by this technology. It might be the beginning of unique ecosystems in which we can develop entirely new economies based on wealth distribution. Metaverse enthusiasts see it as the start of a new era where folks can create and access the terrain.

Finally, the space may be beneficial if we focus on creating a metaverse that anyone can access. This new technological advancement is definitely another instrument for a better future.