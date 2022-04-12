Top 5 Technology Trends for Nearshore IT Services in 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nearshore IT services have become popular over the last few months, catering to many businesses in the U.S. As the name suggests, nearshoring involves outsourcing services to neighboring countries, primarily to navigate high internal demand, costs and competition.

Many businesses already rely on outsourced services to manage their IT. Nearshore companies are just as reliable, capable and offer additional perks. Here’s an overview of the top five for nearshore IT services in 2022 and how they can benefit your business:

1. 5G technology

When it emerged, the main drawback of 5G technology was its limited availability. Only select regions could access 5G, but that's no longer the case. Nearshore companies offer 5G technology to any company considering outsourcing as part of their IT and operations. 5G comes with high speeds, low latency, increased capacity, more bandwidth and less tower congestion.

Choosing companies with 5G can result in correspondence, deployment, troubleshooting and management efficiencies. You can also upgrade to 5G if your business is in regions with support for the network to operate at the same level as your partner. 5G technology adoption is a priority in Latin America and is expected to be fully adopted within the next couple of years.

Related: What Is 5G? Everything You Need to Know

2. IT automation

Automation and hyper-automation have been around for some time but continue to evolve and consistently feature in emerging technologies. Business IT automation goes beyond digitization (migrations from analog to digital environments). Nearshore companies are constantly pursuing new ways to reduce human intervention by accelerating IT infrastructure delivery.

Automation has many benefits for businesses outsourcing IT services to nearshore firms. You can install ready-made business solutions without much customization. Alternatively, you could outsource IT services to nearshore pros to leverage their latest automation technologies. The goal is to streamline operations and optimize the efficiency of your IT infrastructure.

3. Container technology

Container software, such as Docker, Apache, Mesos and Kubernetes, are embraced by major cloud computing providers. Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services already leverage these technologies, and so should your business. Working with nearshore IT naturally demands container tech to deliver custom cross-platform solutions across multiple environments.

The technology allows IT pros to package applications, processes, databases and other resources into containers delivered as a single unit. It effectively eliminates machine-environment barriers, so you can use solutions across different servers or even the cloud without running into challenges. Nearshore companies can also manage your containers.

Related: Utilize This 'Fast-Growing' Cloud Platform by Mastering Microsoft Azure

4. Serverless computing

Managing servers can be daunting and time-consuming, if not expensive. The hardware and systems need regular evaluation to prevent issues, but things could still go wrong because of unforeseen factors. More businesses are moving towards cloud computing, and developers continue to design applications without server management.

Serverless computing involves using cloud-native applications, systems and storage, without a physical server. The virtualization of business servers allows teams to access information anywhere, anytime. It also results in easy scalability and eliminates the cost of maintaining and protecting hardware servers. Cloud computing is a perfect fit for Nearshore IT services.

5. Virtual desktop infrastructure

VDI is another technology befitting nearshore IT companies working for your business remotely. The virtual desktop infrastructure has many advantages, from simplified IT management to more control, enhanced flexibility, cost-saving and support for remote workers. Most nearshore IT firms rely on virtual environments and VDI to manage business tasks remotely.

2022 will see a rise in VDI as more employees are forced to work from home and other off-site environments. The technology isn't new but is slowly gaining traction among businesses looking for outsourced/managed IT services. More regions are also setting up residential internet infrastructure, which will enhance remote working efficiency and VDI.

Related: Common Misconceptions of Nearshoring

Working with a nearshore software development company can deliver a custom solution for your demands. It's vital to assess all emerging technologies to invest in profitable opportunities with calculable ROI. The goal is to leverage modern tech without overspending, and nearshore firms like Sonatafy Technology offer the most affordable solutions. You can get customized applications, suits and services aligned to your current IT processes and future projections.