Grab These 3 Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Fund for Robust Returns

For high returns, investors can choose mid-cap funds that bear lesser risk than small caps. Mid-cap funds are unfazed by broader market gyrations, making them ideal bets amid the current erratic macroeconomic conditions.

Also, when capital appreciation takes precedence over dividend payouts over the long term, growth funds should be natural choices for investors. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms whose value is projected to rise over the long term.

However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively more fluctuations than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap growth mutual funds, namely, Principal MidCap Fund Class A PEMGX, AB Discovery Growth Fund Class A CHCLX and Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund DEOPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Mid-Cap Growth mutual funds.

Principal MidCap Fund Class A seeks long-term growth of capital. PEMGX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase.

Principal MidCap Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 19.8%. As of the end of January 2022, PEMGX held 73 issues with 4.98% of its assets invested in Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg.

AB Discovery Growth Fund Class A aims for long-term growth of capital. CHCLX invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities with relatively smaller capitalizations, investing the majority of its assets in the equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies.

AB Discovery Growth Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 17.4%. CHCLX has an expense ratio of 0.96% compared with the category average of 1.09%.

Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. DEOPX invests the large chunk of its assets in common stocks and shares of ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks.

Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.4%. George L. Smith has been one of the fund managers of DEOPX since 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Mid-cap Growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Mid-Cap Growth mutual funds.

