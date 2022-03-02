Where Apple, Twitter and Other Major U.S. Companies Stand With Russia

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has had a number of economic repercussions as countries around the world, including the U.S., employ sanctions against Russia.

Several U.S. companies are also cutting ties with the Russian government, making it publicly clear where they stand on the conflict.

Tech

Apple

On Tuesday, Apple announced that it has stopped selling its products through the Apple Store in Russia. The company has also limited services like Apple Pay throughout the country, and has disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine "as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens."

The company also said that it removed Russian state-controlled outlets RT News and Sputnik News from its App Store around the world except for in Russia.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” the company said in a statement.

Meta

Facebook, now Meta, has taken measures to block Russian state media from its platforms. On Tuesday, the tech giant announced that it's demoting content from Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts from Russian state-controlled media outlets to make it harder to find. The company has also given people in Ukraine the ability to lock their Facebook profile, preventing others from viewing and searching their friend lists.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, detailed some of the actions the company has taken on a Twitter thread.

1/ We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 26, 2022

On Friday, Russian media announced a partial restriction on the platform.

Media

Netflix

Though Netflix isn't stopping its services in Russia, the streaming platform has refused to air Russian state TV channels in the country. Starting on March 1, Russian law requires media platforms that reach more than 100,000 subscribers to distribute free-to-air Russian news and entertainment TV channels.

“Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” Netflix told CNN Business on Monday.

Disney

Disney has delayed the release of the Pixar animated film Turning Red in Russia. A statement from Disney added that the company is working with its NGO partners to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation," a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company wrote in the statement.

Other blockbuster films, like Warner Bros. The Batman, won't release in Russia due to the ongoing conflict.

Transportation

SpaceX

Elon Musk's involvement in the Ukraine crisis has been trending on the internet after a plea from Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov prompted Musk to send SpaceX Starlink terminals to the country.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Ford

On Tuesday, automaker Ford issued a statement announcing that the company is suspending its joint venture in Russia as the situation has compelled the company to reassess its operations in the country.

"In recent years, Ford has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture. Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operations in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice," the company wrote in a statement.