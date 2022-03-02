These Were The Ten Worst Performing Large Cap Stocks In February 2022

Similar to mega cap stocks, large cap stocks (with market capitalization between $10 billion to $200 billion) provide stability to an investor's portfolio. However, unlike mega-cap stocks, large cap stocks are relatively more volatile and thus, may offer more returns. To get more returns from such stocks, it is important to initiate a position when they are down and stay invested in them for the long term. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing large cap stocks in February 2022.

StockSnap / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Worst Performing Large Cap Stocks In February 2022

We have used the monthly return data of large cap stocks to rank the ten worst performing large cap stocks in February 2022. Following are the ten worst performing large cap stocks in February 2022:

Zebra Technologies (-18%)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Lincolnshire, Ill., this company designs, makes and sells automatic identification and data capture products and has a market cap of more than $21 billion. Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares are down almost 32% YTD and over 17% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $405, and have a 52-week range of $385.34 and $615.00. Zebra Technologies reported revenue of more than $5.60 billion in 2021.

PPG Industries (-18%)

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company makes and distributes paint, coatings, and specialty materials, and has a market cap of more than $31 billion. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) shares are down almost 27% YTD and over 9% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $126, and have a 52-week range of $124.74 and $182.97. PPG Industries reported revenue of more than $16 billion in 2021.

Fidelity National Information Services (-20%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., this company provides tech-based solutions and services to banks, merchants and capital market businesses. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) shares are down over 14% YTD and almost 33% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $94, and have a 52-week range of $90.48 and $155.96. FIS reported revenue of more than $13 billion in 2021.

Olaplex Holdings (-22%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, Calif., this company offers patent-protected hair care products, and has a market cap of more than over $10 billion. Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares are down over 39% YTD and almost 46% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $15.70, and have a 52-week range of $15.68 and $30.41. Olaplex Holdings reported revenue of more than $280 million in 2020.

RingCentral (-23%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, Calif., this company offers enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, and has a market cap of more than over $12 billion. RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) shares are down almost 33% YTD and almost 63% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $126, and have a 52-week range of $117.49 and $367.61. RingCentral reported revenue of more than $1.50 billion in 2021.

Affirm Holdings (-29%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a digital and mobile-first commerce platform that has a market cap of more than over $11 billion. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are down almost 58% YTD and almost 51% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $42, and have a 52-week range of $32.29 and $176.65. Affirm Holdings reported revenue of more than $870 million in 2020.

Viatris (-31%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pa., this company enables access to medicines, sustainable operation, and has a market cap of over $13 billion. Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares are down almost 25% YTD and almost 27% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $10, and have a 52-week range of $9.68 and $16.29. Viatris reported revenue of almost $12 billion in 2020.

Confluent (-31%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this company designs and develops real-time data platforms for organizations, and has a market cap of almost $10 billion. Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares are down over 43% YTD and almost 39% in the last three months. Its shares are currently trading around $43, and have a 52-week range of $36.01 and $94.97. Confluent reported revenue of more than $387 million in 2021.

PayPal Holdings (-35%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company has a technology platform for digital payments, and has a market cap of over $130 billion. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are down over 43% YTD and over 58% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $106, and have a 52-week range of $94.50 and $310.16. PayPal reported revenue of more than $25 billion in 2021.

EPAM Systems (-53%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Newtown, Pa., this company deals in software product development and digital platform engineering services. EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares are down over 68% YTD and over 45% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $215, and have a 52-week range of $195.01 and $725.40. EPAM Systems reported revenue of more than $3.70 billion in 2021.