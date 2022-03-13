Learn How to Improve Your Project Management Skills

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are many ways to make your business successful. Whether it's investing in top-quality talent, learning important skills, or just making productivity a habit, you can build a culture of success. But one thing you'll also need is outstanding project management. Without it, no matter how productive you are, you may find yourself spinning your wheels in place, spending more time on fewer tasks than you need to.

Great project management helps ensure that you get projects done on time, under budget, and as effectively as possible. And it makes that process repeatable.

This bundle includes nearly 50 hours of training from experts like William Stewart Ph.D., PMP (4.6/5 instructor rating), Paul Ashun, CSM (4.4/5 rating), and Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE) (4.5/5 rating).

The wide-ranging bundle starts with an introduction to practical project management. You'll learn how to plan your project and understand the scope, schedule, budget, and risks before you start. From there, you can get stakeholder buy-in and learn how to maintain it throughout the project. You'll get familiar with software tools to support projects and know the five stages of project management.

In addition, you'll delve into specific project management methodologies, including Lean Six Sigma White, Green, and Black Belts, PMP, and PMI-ACP — studying to ace each exam as you go. There are also courses on time management, process mapping, and value stream mapping to give you a comprehensive skill set that will help you not only as a project manager but as an organizational leader.

