Connect with Customers by Getting Up to Speed on Video Marketing

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Video marketing has seen massive growth over the past few years — especially as a result of the pandemic. Today, 86 percent of businesses use video marketing in some fashion and 73 percent of consumers say they'd rather watch a video to learn about a product or service then read an article or infographic. All that's to say that video is in-demand and, as an entrepreneur, make sure you're meeting the call. With help from The Fundamentals of Video & Audio Production Bundle, you can be. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,800).

StackCommerce

You don't need to dive headlong into the Metaverse to stay on the cutting edge. Video is a great place to start scaling your digital marketing efforts and with nine courses, you'll be well on your way to a new strategy. You'll learn from A/V and entrepreneurial experts like Tomas George (4.6/5 instructor rating), Alex Genadinik (4.5/5 rating), and Jonathan Levi (4.5/5 rating).

Not only will you learn elements of great audio/video production with deep dives into voice recording, Photoshop, animation, and more, but you'll also learn how to build and scale a profitable video marketing strategy. You'll learn how to create marketing videos for Instagram stories, Facebook videos, and more social media sites to promote your business. You'll learn the basics of YouTube marketing and learn how to build a community on YouTube before launching successful campaigns and using YouTube analytics to your advantage.

Throughout it all, you'll learn how to make your videos stand out in an increasingly saturated market and understand the exact tools that professionals use. You'll learn how to save time, avoid common mistakes, and invest your ad dollars in the right places to ensure your videos resonate with customers.

Take advantage of the video boom. Right now, you can get The Fundamentals of Video & Audio Production Bundle on sale for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.