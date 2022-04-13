Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

3 Ways Tech Companies Can Build Communities

The time has come to take community building as seriously as product development, sales and other areas of marketing.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tech companies, especially those in their early stages, tend to go all-out when it comes to product development, but end up skimping on marketing elements — particularly community building. There are plenty of reasons why this may be the case, from budgeting concerns to the idea that, “If you build it, they will come.”

Admittedly, community building is far simpler in theory than in practice, mainly because of the consistent nurturing required. But there’s plenty of value that comes from making the effort. Per TractionWise, “86% of Fortune 500 companies report communities provide insight into customer needs.” These insights provide tremendous value to product, sales and marketing teams alike.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Growth strategies

Want to Curb Turnover? The Right Tech Can Help.

Bob Marsh

Bob Marsh

Apps

How to Create an App for Your Business With Zero Coding Experience

Chad Reid

Chad Reid

Problem behaviors

10 Behaviors People Find Condescending

Frances Dodds

Frances Dodds

Read More