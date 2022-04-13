3 Ways Tech Companies Can Build Communities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tech companies, especially those in their early stages, tend to go all-out when it comes to product development, but end up skimping on marketing elements — particularly community building. There are plenty of reasons why this may be the case, from budgeting concerns to the idea that, “If you build it, they will come.”

Admittedly, community building is far simpler in theory than in practice, mainly because of the consistent nurturing required. But there’s plenty of value that comes from making the effort. Per TractionWise, “86% of Fortune 500 companies report communities provide insight into customer needs.” These insights provide tremendous value to product, sales and marketing teams alike.