Learn How to Confidently Invest in Real Estate

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The American real estate market is booming. While most people are fully aware that real estate is one of the best investments you can make, it's not exactly accessible to everyone. But if you're interested in the world of real estate investment or you already own a property or two, you can learn a little more about turning those investments into more cash with The 2022 Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle.

StackCommerce

This eight-course bundle includes courses from some of the web's leading real estate instructors and investors, including Symon He (4.5/5-star instructor rating), Matthew Dunn (4.2/5-star rating), and Ben Clardy (4.1/5-star rating).

Starting out with the fundamentals of real estate analysis, you'll learn how to confidently evaluate the return potential of any real estate investment opportunity, using professional-grade investment models to evaluate deals. You'll learn how to evaluate a wide range of property types, including rental properties, fixer-uppers, commercial properties, Airbnb properties, and more. In addition to evaluation, you'll learn how to best structure deals with business partners, understand the kind of pre-investing work you need to do before making a purchase, and more.

There are specific courses dedicated to wholesale real estate deals, probate investing, as well as investing in commercial properties. You'll learn how to overcome barriers that may be holding you back from different models and gain confidence in your ability to close deals. There's even a course on how to sell your home smarter. You'll understand the terms, processes, and regulations necessary to make informed decisions to get the best deal for your home and find a new one quickly without cutting too far into your profits.

While the real estate market booms, you have an opportunity. Jump in now by getting The 2022 Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for just $24.99.

Prices subject to change.