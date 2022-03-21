Break a Sweat with Jillian Michaels' Fitness App

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, your brain is your number one asset. But that doesn't mean you should neglect your body. There are many reasons to find time to invest in exercise, the biggest of which is that it can give a boost to your cognitive health. Between the brain benefits, overall health benefits, and the bursts of energy that exercising can give you, you should be finding ways to work out.

Jillian Michaels

So why not work out with one of the world's leading fitness entrepreneurs? Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App is on sale for a limited time now.

Jillian Michaels' app puts the world-renowned fitness expert and life coach in your pocket at all times. The app has 4.7 stars on the App Store (winning a Best of Award and App of the Day) and 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store (winning a Best of Award). PCMag says, "Jillian Michaels Fitness gives you a custom daily workout and meal plan to follow for slimming down and building muscle. It has options to suit different dietary restrictions. It's an excellent app for those who want tough workouts."

The PCMag review hits the nail on the head. The Fitness App includes more than 800 workouts shot in HD video ranging from beginner to advanced covering everything from HIIT to muscle-targeted routines. The dynamic workout system includes Jillian Michaels' DVD collection as well as an Advanced Meal Planner System (AMP) to help you fully personalize the way you use the app and get in shape. Plus, you can access audio-only workouts for outdoor exercise or audio-only meditations to give you an extra tool to achieve mental as well as physical health.

Customize the way you workout from the comfort of home. Right now, you can get Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for life for 66 percent off $449 at just $149.99. Just make sure you're a first-time customer.

