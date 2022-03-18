Russian Brand Reveals McDonald's Copycat Logo

Earlier this month, McDonald's announced that it was closing all of its locations in Russia in protest of the country's invasion of Ukraine. But last Saturday, a trademark with the words "Uncle Vanya" was filed after parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggested that the Uncle Vanya brand should replace McDonald's.

Trademark squatting has begun in Russia.



On March 12th, a trademark application was filed for the McDonald's logo with the words "Uncle Vanya."



The Russian State Duma had earlier suggested that Russia would replace all McDonald's with "Uncle Vanya's."



h/t @Oh_89 #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/JlUfkLK67J — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) March 16, 2022

"McDonald's announced that they are closing. Well, okay, close. Tomorrow there won't be McDonald's, but Uncle Vanya's," Volodin said last week, according to the Washington Post.

Last week, the Russian government issued a decree allowing patents to be filed from "unfriendly countries" without compensation or permission from the owner. As a result, trademark applications from companies like Starbucks and McDonald's have popped up.

McDonald's decision to close its stores in Russia led many citizens to buy food from the chain before the exit.

Supersize me ! There's a long queue forming in Moscow outside the huge and historic #McDonalds on Pushkin Square after the US fastfood giant announced it was closing in Russia. pic.twitter.com/C8mZCzFhpc — Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) March 8, 2022

But one fast-food giant hasn't stopped operations in Russia. On Thursday, Restaurant Brand International (RBI) president David Shear announced that Burger King cannot stop doing business in Russia due to its complex business relationships.

"Any current attempt to enforce our contract would ultimately require the support of Russian authorities on the ground and we know that will not practically happen anytime soon. This is also why you may see other brands in Russia with similar structures continue to operate in the market," Shear said in its announcement.

