What You Can Learn From the Spring Equinox

Yesterday, March 20th, marked this year’s spring equinox for the northern hemisphere and is considered the first official spring day. However, the equinox acts as more than a calendar date and a symbol of change, rebirth, and renewal.

Many lessons can be learned from this simple yet extraordinary event. Some might not seem obvious, but the deeper you dig the more you can get out of this annual event. Here are just a few lessons you can take note of with this coming spring:

It’s Not Too Late to Change

As the snow melts and gives way to flowers and grass, the equinox sends a reminder that it’s never too late to change. However, there might be some cold aspects of your attitude, outlook, or personal habits that need to be shaken off.

One of the most notorious habits to break is smoking. It can be discouraging for long-time smokers to try and quit. However, making a late attempt is better than entirely giving up on a healthy lifestyle.

The attributes and habits you change don’t have to be as large or morbid as smoking. You can set and pursue goals to lose weight, go back to school, or even quit biting your nails no matter how old the Calendar says you are. The only thing stopping you is yourself.

Balance is Essential

The four seasons balance each other out perfectly, at least in areas that can enjoy them. So while states such as Florida might not feel much change between seasons, most can still agree that in general balance is essential to a happy life.

Work-life balance is one of the most essential juggling acts you’ll face in life. You’ll find that life is much more enjoyable when you both appreciate your job and find the time to spend with family and friends. Using Calendar analytics you can see just how good your work-life balance is and set goals to level things out if needed.

A fun fact about the equinox is that both day and night pass in nearly perfect 12-hour increments. This is another symbol of balance that can be found in this day, and another reminder to find balance in your life.

Life Comes in Stages

Every season has its time. You can’t rush spring or the equinox just like you can’t rush most of life’s milestones. But, as is often said; good things come to those who wait.

Don’t worry if that promotion hasn’t gotten to you yet. If you’re doing everything you can to qualify for a new position, it will come to you in time, even with another company. Unfortunately, there will also come times when you have to wait on your love life to develop, your savings to be significant enough to buy a home, or pick up a new skill after hours of practice.

That doesn’t mean you should just sit around and wait. Let’s go back to that promotion. Instead of going through the motions at work hoping you get called up one day, act on your desire. Sign up for classes that expand your knowledge and skillset, network with professionals in your field, and get involved in your company so you start getting noticed.

It’s Good to Get Outside

During the winter you probably spend a lot of time indoors. The truth is that it’s not easy to spend quality time outside when the weather is cold and miserable. The equinox reminds how much you missed the great outdoors and an opportunity to make more time to get outside again.

As a matter of fact, research suggests that even 20 minutes spent outdoors in a green space will do wonders for your health. Although exercise is also beneficial, simply getting outside lowers your blood pressure and heart rate, lowering stress levels.

Are you having a hard time making time for the outdoors? Plan it out in your Calendar. Even spending part of your lunch break taking a short walk will make a profound difference in your well-being.

Looking On the Bright Side is Better

The spring equinox takes an “out with the bad, in with the good” approach. Even if you’re a winter aficionado, seeing the sun peak through the clouds is always a welcome sign. Let this year’s equinox remind you that it’s always better to look on the bright side of life.

Everyone could afford to look at the silver lining these days. 2020 was full of turmoil, pain, and uncertainty. It might seem impossible to see the bright side in the midst of social struggles and a raging pandemic. However, just as the equinox signifies a changing season, it also motions in a time for renewal.

If you’re having a hard time shaking off seasonal depression from the recent winter, or last year in general, your Calendar can help you look on the bright side. Set a reminder each night to write down one thing that made you smile each day. Schedule time to participate in your favorite activities each week. Pretty soon it will be hard to see anything but the bright side in your life.

Just like the spring flowers, you can blossom as you put these lessons to work in your life. Look for ways to change, adapt, and improve, just like nature does as the seasons change. Your personal growth will be put to the test and you’ll become a better person because of it.

Image Credit: Vlada Karpovich; Pexels; Thank you!

The post What You Can Learn From the Spring Equinox appeared first on Calendar.