How to Cultivate a Successful Employee Resource Group

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I recently attended a talk with the author of How to Be an Antiracist, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, who briefly discussed how it's perfectly natural for like-minded students to congregate in formal or informal groups in college. This is because it's natural for humans to come together and connect – to find comfort together. These types of teams also serve as a powerful force within companies. Known as employee resource groups (ERGs), they promote collaboration and build trust within the organization — which, in turn, leads to innovation.

Related: Zola's Company Culture, Before and After the Pandemic