How to Cultivate a Successful Employee Resource Group
Four ways ERGs can promote collaboration, trust and purpose.
I recently attended a talk with the author of How to Be an Antiracist, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, who briefly discussed how it's perfectly natural for like-minded students to congregate in formal or informal groups in college. This is because it's natural for humans to come together and connect – to find comfort together. These types of teams also serve as a powerful force within companies. Known as employee resource groups (ERGs), they promote collaboration and build trust within the organization — which, in turn, leads to innovation.
Related: Zola's Company Culture, Before and After the Pandemic
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Presented by Zendesk
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
The 'Bizarrely Authoritarian' U.S. Education System Inspired This Husband and Wife to Co-Found a 'Genius School' for Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
-
Improving Your Ability to Learn Means Leaving Your Comfort Zone
-
This Founder Is Starting a Breakfast Revolution by Reinventing One of America's Favorite Foods
-
17 Bizarrely Brilliant Businesses That Will Help You Fall in Love, Get Revenge and More
-
Why Chick-fil-A Employees Never Say 'You're Welcome'
-
6 Leadership Lessons I've Learned From Playing Hockey
-
Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer: 'If You Want to Win Arguments, You Must Argue Smarter'