Get 10 Apps for Your Business, on Sale Now

In the digital age, there's no shortage of technology that entrepreneurs need to run their businesses profitably and efficiently. Unfortunately, and software tend to be expensive on the enterprise level. That's why our Best of Digital Sale is a great thing to take advantage of. We've got apps and software available for an extra 30 percent off now with promo code DOWNLOADNOW. Check out some of the highlights here.

1. Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription

Juggling too many friends and clients? Add a private phone line to your device without needing to get a burner. Hushed allows you to compartmentalize your business and personal lives so you can keep your real number for friends and family and your business number for lead generation and clients.

Get a Hushed Private Phone Line for $13.99 (reg. $150) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

2. MyDraw Advanced Diagramming Software: Lifetime License

Visual learners will love MyDraw. This diagramming software and vector graphics drawing tool makes it easy to create intuitive flowcharts, org charts, mind maps, network diagrams, floor plans, and much more. Whether you need to think through a project or organize your company, MyDraw can help visualize it.

Get MyDraw Advanced Diagramming Software for $25.89 (reg. $69) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

3. 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

Getting through your entire book list in a timely manner just isn't practical. That is, unless those books are on 12min. This micro book library distills popular books into text or audio formats designed to be consumed in just 12 minutes. Can't find something you want? Just ask 12min and they'll break it down for you.

Get 12min Micro Book Library for $27.30 (reg. $399) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

4. Instoried AI Content Checker: Lifetime Subscription

Hold your writing to a higher standard without having to invest in an editor. This AI-powered app will analyze the tones and emotions in your text and help you optimize content to make it more impactful and ready to sell. It's a writing checker explicitly designed to help you write copy that converts.

Get Instoried AI Content Checker for $27.30 (reg. $1,960) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

5. The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk

If you really want to learn a new language, uTalk is a Queen's Award-winning app designed to help you learn a new language on your own time with convenient, self-paced training. Plus, with this deal, you'll also get StackSkills Unlimited, a platform with more than 1,000 courses on every skill you can imagine.

Get The Language Learner Lifetime Subscription Bundle ft. uTalk for $27.30 (reg. $1,819) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

6. AdGuard VPN: 5-Yr Subscription

Even advertisers don't enjoy being bombarded with ads while they're browsing. AdGuard VPN is a zero-logging privacy solution that encrypts your traffic while speeding up your browsing by blocking ads and trackers.

Get AdGuard VPN for $27.99 (reg. $359) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

7. BeeCut Easy Video Editing Software: Lifetime Subscription

If you want to get into video marketing but don't have the technical skill to do it, BeeCut has your back. This simple video editing software is loaded with intuitive features to help you craft the perfect video in minutes without any prior editing skills.

Get BeeCut Easy Video Editing Software for $29.39 (reg. $99) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

8. The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle

Building a website doesn't require any technical skills when you have Blocs for Mac. Blocs allows you to stack pre-built sections on top of one another to create a fully responsive website without writing a line of code. This bundle also comes with three add-ons to enhance your site's capabilities.

Get The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $169) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

9. Speakly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

When you're traveling abroad and you want to get a foundation in the language quickly, there's Speakly. Speakly combines science and computational algorithms to teach you the 4,000 most statistically relevant words of a given language. That way, you have a base to work from.

Get Speakly for $48.99 (reg. $399) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

10. Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle

Want to really commit to learning something new? This bundle includes lifetime membership to both Stone River eLearning and StackSkills Unlimited. All told, that's nearly 2,000 courses covering all kinds of technical and professional skills. With new courses added weekly, you'll never run out of things to learn.

Get the Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle for $62.30 (reg. $12,995) with promo code DOWNLOADNOW.

