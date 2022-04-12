Entrepreneurs Often Embrace "Woo-Woo" Mystical Ideas. Here's Why.
TikTok star Kat Norton (aka Miss Excel) says "energy transmissions" are to thank for her success. She's hardly alone in talking like that - and science is starting to reveal good reasons why.
The lie of entrepreneurship is that it will change your fortune. The truth of entrepreneurship is that it will change you — and in ways that far exceed your balance sheet.
This happened to me. It happened to Kat Norton. It’s why she wants to talk about “energy transmissions.”
Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription
Now 20% Off—Use Code SAVE20
Become a member to get unlimited entrepreneur.com access, receive a one-year magazine subscription, and support the voices you want to hear more from.
Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $39/year with our Flash Sale—use code SAVE20. Sale ends 4/13/22.
Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Presented by Zendesk
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
3 Strategies That Helped Me Develop 13 Streams of Income
-
Ken Burns: 'Mark Zuckerberg Should Be in Jail'
-
How to Start and Grow a Business: A Digital Guide for Young Entrepreneurs
-
8 Body Language Cues That Lead to Better Business Connections
-
There's No Better Time to Start a Passive Income Business Than Now
-
All Your Burning Tax-Filing Questions, Answered
-
Bill Gates Says Lazy People Make the Best Employees. But Is Your Laziness Actually Masking a Deeper Issue?