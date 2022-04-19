I've Worn Hawaiian Shirts to Work Every Day For Decades. Here's Why.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Andy Kurtzig

I own more than 300 Hawaiian shirts. It’s enough to wear a different shirt nearly every day of the year — which I have done for most of my career, as I founded and sold multiple companies. Colleagues and mentors would sometimes ask me to tone it down or change it up, but I can’t. The shirts evoke the Hawaiian island spirit for me, and that creates the tranquility, balance, and positive energy that I need in the midst of hard work and difficult decisions.