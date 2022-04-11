Know a Little About Microsoft Excel? Great. Now, Take Your Skills to the Next Level.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Office may not have the preeminence it once did in office spaces around the world since the rise of competitors like Google Drive. However, Microsoft Office remains the most ubiquitous software in the world thanks in large part to its flagship program, .

Most people know a little Excel as it's practically mandatory for any entry-level job these days. But how much do you really know? Excel is so much more than just a spreadsheet and calculator app. You can find out just how much more in The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle.

This 12-course bundle is curated by StreamSkill (4.4/5-star instructor rating), a subsidiary of the Simon Sez IT family that has taught more than one million students over the past 15 years. In these courses, you'll get a comprehensive deep dive into Excel, from the absolute basics to some of the most advanced topics. The bundle is geared towards business professionals to help you better use Excel's programs to simplify your everyday work life.

After you've refreshed yourself with some of the beginner training, you'll elevate to working with macros and VBA. You'll record your first macro, set up the VBA editor, and learn all about VBA code to automate and streamline repetitive tasks. There are courses on learning Excel's most advanced formulas, as well as deep-dives into PivotTables. You'll also get started with Power Query, learn how to connect Excel to multiple workbooks, and manage relationships between large datasets in a model. You'll use functions like CALCULATE, DIVIDE, DATESYTD in DAX to start working with data like a business analyst.

How well do you really know Excel? After The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle, you'll be a true expert. Get it on sale now for just $34.99.

