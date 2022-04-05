4 Ways You Should Be Using Cloud Computing to Scale Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In our tech-driven world, the right tools can be key to jump-starting your company’s growth. While some business owners may be uncertain of how can benefit their brand, the fact remains that the right implementation of this technology can make all the difference in scaling efforts.

When used properly, cloud computing can help you scale more efficiently and at a lower cost, reducing many of the risks associated with this stage of business.

1. SaaS tools that grow alongside your business

SaaS applications are designed to provide a wide range of functionality for your business, from something as simple as typing text documents to more complex tasks such as managing logistics and interactions with potential customers.

This can be much more efficient than installing physical software on each person’s computer in the office. There is no need for time-consuming IT setup. Instead, each team member can gain access to the tools they need as long as they have an internet connection and a valid login. Managing a single subscription is also much less expensive than paying to install software on each individual computer.

Be mindful of the scaling capabilities of SaaS tools. Tools that allow you to change your subscription plan based on storage needs, number of users, bandwidth and other metrics provide much-needed flexibility for your operations and your budget.

Depending on your organization’s growth goals, you may eventually need to upgrade to tools that offer “enterprise-level” access for thousands of employees. Thoroughly vet all software providers to ensure that they have the capacity to continue serving your organization as you meet new growth goals.

2. Securely expand your storage capabilities

Businesses generate a lot of data. From tracking client interactions to product development, you deal with a wide range of sensitive information day in and day out. Cloud services provide a secure storage solution, while also ensuring that you won’t run out of storage space.

As Danielle Mohr explains in a blog post for Alt-Tech, “Using cloud services to support your business activities means you don’t have to waste your resources on expensive infrastructure nor be responsible for securing your servers, both from physical threats and cyberthreats. It also means you have access to a lot more storage with the cloud than you would if you had to purchase your own physical server space. Cloud services give small companies the capacity and opportunity to scale their businesses without breaking their budgets.”

This can significantly technology reduce expenses for growing businesses, as they won’t need to invest in additional computer equipment to store their data, nor will they need as extensive of IT investments. Cloud services providers are responsible for the security of the associated data, taking a major responsibility off your plate.

3. Back up vital data

Data loss — whether through malicious activities or equipment malfunctions — can prove extremely costly for a business. While hard drive manufacturers tend to claim reliability as a selling point, a recent study of leading hard drive brands found that the failure rate can be as high as 4.66% per quarter in some models.

While this may not seem like a significant percentage at first glance, the fact remains that many businesses will experience hardware failures in any given year — particularly as equipment ages. Whether the result of a power surge or human mishandling, it can be all too easy for physical equipment to fail.

Human error can also result in catastrophic data loss. Accidentally deleting data or reformatting a computer can result in significant losses — even if the equipment itself is still in good shape. Cloud backup storage provides a much-needed failsafe that makes it easy to recover data in case of cyberattacks, equipment malfunctions or other issues. This becomes only more important as the business — and its data — continues to grow.

4. Foster collaboration anytime, anywhere

Cloud computing has played a large role in the growth of remote work. In fact, according to Upwork’s 2021 Future Workforce Report, it is expected that 40.7 million American workers will be working remotely by 2026.

While much of this growth is fueled by the freelance sector, there is no denying that cloud tools can improve scalability for businesses by allowing your organization to access top talent from across the globe. You don’t have to limit yourself to candidates who live in (or are willing to relocate to) your immediate area.

In fact, many businesses have used cloud connectivity to reduce their need for expanding physical office space, which can significantly reduce some of the costs associated with scaling. Remote workers often report improved productivity; a study from ZDNet found that 45% report being able to finish more work in less time than they would in a traditional office setting.

By using the Cloud to expand your definition of what your team can be, you can improve productivity and gain better access to top talent.

Cloud computing is key to successful growth

With the right cloud computing tools in place, your business will have a solid foundation for sustainable growth. Rather than investing in real estate or additional personnel, you can maintain flexibility and agility through virtual upgrades that improve your operating efficiency and leave you better prepared to help more customers.