These Silk Pillowcases Can be a Great Mother's Day Gift

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is coming up! Are you ready for it? Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8 and if you're worried about getting so busy you overlook the holiday, it's a good idea to get your shopping done now. We're rolling out gift ideas all week as part of our Mother's Day Special and today we have an idea for stylish moms who just can't get the beauty they deserve. Check out these 100% Silk Pillowcases with Trim.

Triple7Deals

Most pillowcases are perfectly fine. But after a while, they start to fray and pill, or become scratchy and uncomfortable to sleep on. Worse yet, they may look a little dirty and stand out in an otherwise beautiful room. When that happens, it's time to up your pillowcase game. These 100 percent silk pillowcases are made with the finest fabric for sleeping comfort. A silk pillow cover can keep your face healthy, help your skin retain moisture, reduce your chemical exposure, and even reduce bed head and split ends. Not only that, but the luxurious, breathable material will promote healthier sleep so you can actually hit the next day feeling well-rested.

Of course, silk isn't all about comfort. These cases feel great on mom's head while she's sleeping but they'll also exceed stylistic expectations. The beautiful material is a hallmark of any interior decor and will give her bedroom an extra touch of class, no matter where she chooses to put the pillows.

Give mom a gift that will keep on giving for years to come. For a limited time, you can get these 100 percent Silk Pillowcases with Trim for 39 percent off $49 at just $29.99 during our Mother's Day Special.

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Prices subject to change.