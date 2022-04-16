9 Mother's Day Deals at a Discount to Get a Great Gift for Mom

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is May 8th. Do you have your gift already? If not, it's a great time to take advantage of our Mother's Day Special. We have a host of great deals on gifts mom is sure to love and your wallet won't mind them either. Plus, you can get free shipping with coupon code SHIP4FREE. Check out some of the highlights.

Maya J

1. Solar Powered Firefly LED Light String

This solar-powered light string can add a whimsical, twinkly vibe to any outdoor space. It has 20 fireflies on it and powers up automatically at night to provide a glorious outdoor lightscape.

Get the Solar Powered Firefly LED Light String for $17.95 (reg. $89), a savings of 80 percent.

2. Chounette Preserved Roses Combo Set

The Chounette brand is all about expressing love and affection through the preservation of glorious luxury roses. With this deal, you'll get a combination of Chounette's La Charmante and L' Etonnante rose sets. The La Charmante includes a single preserved rose in a mini round box, and the L'Etonnante showcases four roses in a velvet box.

Get the Chounette Preserved Roses Combo Set for $48.88 (reg. $118), a savings of 58 percent.

3. Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets have been shown to have myriad benefits, from helping you get to sleep faster, to reducing stress, to even improving circulation. This version from Kathy Ireland is supremely soft, comfortable, and perfectly weighted for mom's comfort.

Get the Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket for $50 (reg. $99), a savings of 49 percent.

4. Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelet Set

One of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' in 2021, Maya J's gorgeous bracelet set is made of 14K white gold-plated brass that will turn heads everywhere. Each bracelet in the set can be worn alone or stacked for a perfect, harmonious balance.

Get the Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelet Set for $59.99 (reg. $120), a savings of 50 percent.

5. Heated Electric Shiatsu Foot & Calf Massager

Mom always wants a foot massage, but you're not exactly keen to give it. Instead, give her this machine that will dispense foot and calf massages at her leisure! It has multiple settings for targeted relief and has a heat function to help relax nagging pains away.

Get the Heated Electric Shiatsu Foot & Calf Massager for $64.95 (reg. $129), a savings of 49 percent.

6. Uniqcube Customized Light Box Voucher Deal

Indulge mom's creativity with UNIQCUBE, a custom light box that mom can personalize online in any way she wants. She can add photos of family and friends, places she loves, art, or anything else to make the box fully her own. Once it arrives, it'll be a beautiful décor piece that triggers fond memories all the time.

Get the Uniqcube Customized Light Box Voucher Deal for $86 (reg. $98), a savings of 12 percent.

7. SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker

Once upon a time, sous vide cooking was reserved for the finest restaurants in the world. Today, it's accessible for everybody. The chef's method is especially easy to emulate with this multi-cooker that supports precision cooking with a number of built-in presets.

Get the SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker for $111 (reg. $129), a savings of 14 percent.

8. GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Save mom some time in the kitchen with this innovative multifunctional appliance. You can fry, roast, dehydrate, and much more with eight easy-to-use cooking presets. Plus, the 11.6-quart cooking capacity is suitable to cook meals for the entire family.

Get the GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $124.99 (reg. $149), a savings of 16 percent.

9. Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set

Made with strong high-carbon stainless steel blades, Seido blades offer elite balance with sharp edge retention and durability. This beautiful set contains eight knives to handle all kinds of cooking and comes in a gorgeous gift box.

Get the Seido™ Japanese Master Chef Knife Set for $139.99 (reg. $429), a savings of 67 percent.

Shop more Mother's Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Prices subject to change.