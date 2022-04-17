Get Microsoft Office and Learn How to Use It
And get a lifetime license for one price.
Once upon a time, Microsoft Office was the undisputed champion of office software all over the world. Recently, it's seen a bit of a push from Google especially, which has led Microsoft to only up its game. MS Office continues to be an elite program and if you're working from home, it's an invaluable addition to your everyday work.
But it's too expensive, right? It doesn't have to be. With The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021, you'll get MS Office and learn how to use it for the single low price of just $79.99.
This bundle includes a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac. That's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote all for one computer, all for instant delivery and download, all for life. But not only will you get these programs, but you'll also learn how to get the most out of them with six additional online courses.
The bundle includes a special course on each of the programs included in Microsoft Office Home & Business. You may already know some of them, so you won't have to spend time with all of the courses, but they're a good resource to have. The Excel course teaches you advanced data analysis, the PowerPoint course covers beginner to advanced presentation tools, and the Word and Outlook tools help you brush up on the basics of using two of the more intuitive tools in the suite. Finally, the Teams course will help you streamline business communication and OneNote will help you get better organized in your life with digital notes.
See how Microsoft Office can improve your professional and personal lives. Right now, The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 is available for just $79.99.
Prices subject to change.
