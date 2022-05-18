Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

Find out if you have what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Those who succeed tend to share some common traits. If I’d known this when I started my first business at age 15, I would have paused before leaping. While one can succeed by drive (and a little bit of luck) alone, it may be helpful to know if you possess the  traits which can help you attain success as an entrepreneur. 

Big dreamers 

There are two kinds of businesses in the world: Lifestyle businesses and enterprise businesses.

