5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

Those who succeed tend to share some common traits. If I’d known this when I started my first business at age 15, I would have paused before leaping. While one can succeed by drive (and a little bit of luck) alone, it may be helpful to know if you possess the traits which can help you attain success as an entrepreneur.

Big dreamers

There are two kinds of businesses in the world: Lifestyle businesses and enterprise businesses.