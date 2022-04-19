Refresh Your Stock Portfolio for a New Quarter

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur wants to build wealth but that's often easier said than done. Becoming a successful investor often requires significant amounts of time and effort to research the market and make more informed purchases. With a tool like Tykr Stock Screener, however, you'll be able to spend far less time on research and devote your money and energy to investing wisely.

Investing is supposed to be a fun, smart way to build wealth. When things aren't going your way, however, it can be an enormous (and scary) headache. Tykr protects you from yourself and allows you to bypass the cost of a financial planner or broker. This easy-to-use tool takes the guesswork out of investing so you can make buys with confidence and start working towards a more secure platform.

Tykr is at once a stock screening and educational platform that aims to reduce your risk and help you manage all of your investments. It offers support for more than 30,000 US and international , allowing you to find great investments within 30 seconds. Tykr flags stocks as On Sale (meaning it's a potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (meaning it's a potential sell). Each summary is the result of Tykr's rigorous algorithmic projections to figure out how a stock will move over time. Tykr assigns each stock a score — the higher the score, the safer the investment — and helps you to increase your returns in the market. All of Tykr's calculations are open-source so you can see how they're coming up with their numbers and make your own decision.

Find out why Tykr Stock Screener has earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from Trustpilot.

