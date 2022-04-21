Here's One Way to Help End Your Snoring and Finally Enjoy Better Sleep

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is crucial to the success of any entrepreneur for a number of reasons. Without a good night's sleep, you can't do your best work and you can't be the kind of leader you want to be.

Snore Circle

There could be a variety of reasons why you're not sleeping well, but one of the chief offenders is snoring. Whether it's your own snoring making it difficult to breathe and get comfortable or a partner's snoring, you don't have to suffer through it. During our Spring Refresh, we're offering the Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus for an extra $10 off for a limited time.

This innovative device targets snoring at the source. When you sleep, your throat, tongue, and jaw all relax, occasionally blocking your airway which makes the snoring sound. Snore Circle attaches to your chin and stimulates the muscles using EMA+TENS technology for fast and effective relief, the company says. The clever design features a high-precision sensor and a patented intelligent algorithm that detects snoring and then emits a small, harmless electrical current to stimulate the nerves under your chin to tighten the muscles and open up your airway. Just like that, the snoring will disappear.

You can customize your treatment with 30 different intensity levels depending on the strength of your snoring and the conductive stripe ensures the device stays firmly on your chin while you sleep. Plus, with the Snore Circle and Sleeplus apps, you can personalize your settings and monitor your snoring every night to better assess your needs. It's a simple, intuitive way to attack your snoring at the source.

Say goodbye to restless nights and eliminate snoring from your life. Right now, you can get the Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus for $89.99 (reg. $119) when you use promo code SPRING10 at checkout.

