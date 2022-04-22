Manage Organizational Growth by Learning Agile Project Management

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With scarce resources as a startup, you have to make sure everything, and everyone, is running smoothly to optimize what you have at your disposal. One of the best ways to do that is with effective project management.

Don't know anything about project management? Get yourself on the right foot and progress to an advanced level with The Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle. This seven-course bundle is curated and taught by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in online learning since 2003. Over two decades, iCollege has educated students in more than 120 countries in today's most in-demand skills. It's a partner at Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike and has helped thousands reach their full potential.

This bundle takes a special focus on Agile Scrum, a project management methodology used especially in IT operations and software development. You'll learn how to deal effectively with change and risk in the workplace and understand how to manage change, progress, and growth in all aspects of your company. Most of the courses are EXIN-certified so they're guaranteed to give you the most up-to-date and relevant information as you progress from a foundational to an advanced level.

The courses also include DevOps training, helping you to better manage continuous software development and IT operations. There are both foundational and professional courses before you finally delve into Lean Agile management and Agile testing to finish off the bundle. All told, it's a comprehensive training to help you get on track with your organization's growth and change.

Take your project management skills up a notch. Right now, you can get The Complete 2022 Agile & DevOps Certification Training Bundle on sale for a limited time for just $49.

