Invest in the Robotic Pizza Pods Bringing Three-Minute Pizza to Your Neighborhood

Just like the rest of the world, the restaurant marketplace is fundamentally changing. Now more than ever, consumers are demanding greater convenience and better-quality food, including fresh, premium ingredient options.

Between ultra-tight profit margins, labor shortages, and rising product and real estate costs, many restaurants in this $660 billion industry simply can't meet that demand.

Against that harsh backdrop, 800° Go has positioned itself to win in the new marketplace, the company says. They've created a unique, tech-enabled restaurant model, including small-footprint, low-labor restaurants and fully automated pizzeria pods with robots instead of costly staff. The result: pizzas made from top-notch ingredients, cooked-to-order by robot pizza makers in less than three minutes, all in a footprint of only about 40 square feet while vastly increasing profit margins.

You may already be familiar with 800º Wood Fired Kitchen pizzas from one of the chain's 16 national and international locations. Behind the recipes of restaurateur and chef Anthony Carron, the LA-based company has already made a name for itself with their quality pies. But now, the new venture 800° Go is ready to put the brand into overdrive. The plan: 500+ ghost kitchens (delivery-only restaurants), highly efficient brick-and-mortar stores, and 3,600 robot-staffed mini-pizzerias to appear nationwide over the next five years. And, that new wave of expansion is accompanied by ownership opportunities for investors ready to buy into this growing business.

It’s not hard to see why backers would feel bullish about in a revolutionary shift in the $54 billion U.S. pizza market. The 24/7/365 pods, about the size of two vending machines, will be placed in high-traffic areas like airports and colleges. Hungry customers enter their order on a touchscreen, then diligent robots get to work crafting the customized pizza order right in front of the buyer's eyes. Three minutes later, that personalized pizza is cooked and ready to eat.

The tech works like a charm, while also addressing some of the biggest issues facing restaurants everywhere, the company says. While many neighborhood pizzerias scrape by with profit margins of a meager 5 percent to 10 percent, the savings on critical overhead like real estate, labor and other production costs boost the profitability of 800° Go to about 45 percent, all without sacrificing any of the 800° Go signature artisan pizza quality.

800° Go has already opened nearly 40 ghost kitchens and is on track to launch over 500 of these sites in partnership with REEF, the largest operator of food delivery restaurants in North America. The company will begin growing its brick-and-mortar presences in 2022, and these restaurants will stock and service its automated pizzeria pods over time.

Right now, 800° Go is seeking investors intrigued by the potential of this paradigm-shifting approach to feeding America's raging pizza habit. They're looking to raise $5M in new investment, so check out the details and see if you're ready to get in on the ground floor of their revolutionary approach to pizza. The equity crowdfunding campaign is set to end May 4, so interested potential investors should make their move to buy into 800º Go now.

