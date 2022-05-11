The CEO of GoDaddy's Secret to Creating a Culture of Experimentation

When Aman Bhutani became CEO of GoDaddy in 2019, he saw a problem: The company had a good culture of experimentation, where individual departments were running many experiments, but it didn’t have a good system of experimentation.

Courtesy of GoDaddy

As a result, the team’s experiments weren’t driving as much innovation as they could. “Experimentation is about mindset,” Bhutani says. “It’s not something that people who are not aware of can suddenly discover. You have to coach people through it.”