Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The CEO of GoDaddy's Secret to Creating a Culture of Experimentation

You can't just encourage people to try things nilly-willy, says Aman Bhutani. Effective experimentation requires a system.

By
This story appears in the June 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Aman Bhutani became CEO of GoDaddy in 2019, he saw a problem: The company had a good culture of experimentation, where individual departments were running many experiments, but it didn’t have a good system of experimentation.

Courtesy of GoDaddy

As a result, the team’s experiments weren’t driving as much innovation as they could. “Experimentation is about mindset,” Bhutani says. “It’s not something that people who are not aware of can suddenly discover. You have to coach people through it.”

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News

The man who married a hologram in Japan can no longer communicate with his virtual wife

Entrepreneur en Español
Leadership

4 Principles to Develop Next-Level Leadership at Your Company

Scott Miker

Scott Miker

Entrepreneurs

A Simple (But Not Easy) Guide to Achieving Almost Any Dream

Aytekin Tank

Aytekin Tank

Read More