This Founder Wanted to Infuse a Marshmallow With Chocolate, for a Better S'More. He Had No Idea How Hard That Would Be.

Michael Tierney was roasting s’mores when his million-dollar idea struck. “The cold piece of chocolate was just sliding around the graham cracker like a hockey puck on ice,” he says. Annoyed, he shoved the chocolate directly into a marshmallow, where it melted harmoniously over the heat. Bingo.

Courtesy of Stuffed Puffs

Why hasn’t someone commercialized this? he wondered. The answer would turn out to be far more complex than he had imagined.