Innovative Strategies to Achieve Workplace Wellness

In the spring of 2020, countless employers made the tough decision to make a swift exit from the workplace to protect the health and wellbeing of their employees. Two years later, we’re seeing a widespread return to the workplace, and concerns for health and wellbeing continue to be top of mind for employers and employees alike.

Somavedic

As we collectively re-enter the office, we won’t be simply returning to the old ways of operating. Employers have a unique opportunity to build a new and improved "normal" where we won’t just work to prevent illness. In this new paradigm, innovative employers will intentionally cultivate wellness programs.

Something needs to change in the workplace.

Offices are known to contribute to all-too-common conditions like headaches, anxiety, sleeping problems, fatigue, weakened immunity, and poor digestion--all of which decrease how effective an employee can be at their jobs. With the looming threat of Covid-19, it’s understandable that employees are hesitant to return to an environment that may not be conducive to health.

After a couple of years of working at home, they’ve witnessed the benefits of working in their own, curated spaces at a more relaxed pace. If employers don’t evolve to offer greater comfort and wellbeing in the workplace, they risk losing valuable employees. Rest and recovery solutions are in higher demand than ever--and they’re well worth the investment.

High performing companies are finding motivation to take the lead in this evolution of the office. Industry leaders are stepping up their wellness game, not just to be a source of support for their employees’ health and happiness, but also with their finances in mind. A staggering $500 billion is lost annually by employers as the result of workplace mental health problems that affect productivity. Physical illness slows work down too, but this new approach to wellness in the workplace views mental health as an equally important factor.

Solutions are in sight.

How can we make the office a more pleasant environment that is conducive to wellbeing and productivity? A smart strategy to address the imbalances experienced in the workplace will not simply throw money at the symptoms employees experience. Rather, it will identify the major stressors at their root cause and take action from there.

In the past few years, we’ve seen industry leaders rise to the call for more employee wellness programs by providing more resources and conversations around mental health, easier access to telemedicine support, and even special “wellness rooms” in the office. These initiatives are exciting to see and surely have positive effects over time but can quickly get expensive and are time intensive. These steps forward are helping but, many days, it feels like the problem is still growing. Now, there is one underlying cause of employee fatigue, stress, and illness that innovative leaders, like Bulletproof’s founder Dave Asprey, are beginning to identify: EMFs.

EMFs, short for electromagnetic fields emitted by many modern technologies like Wi-Fi, 5G, bluetooth devices, and various appliances. Naturally, the modern office is drenched in EMFs. This helps us do our work, but at a cost. EMFs interfere with our biological rhythms and cells. High or chronic exposure to EMFs can lead to poor sleep, brain fog, headaches, irritability, restlessness, and nausea in addition to an overall increase in stress and fatigue.

These powerful technologies have become an integral part of nearly every aspect of work. Unplugging is not a viable option and even attempting to scale back our use of technology in daily work life would greatly disrupt the systems and schedules that allow modern businesses to be so effective. This is where Somavedic becomes an obvious solution.

Addressing the issue at its root cause.

Somavedic is a frequency therapy device that can reliably mitigate unwanted influences of EMF radiation. This technology administers controlled release of energy from precious and semi-precious stones, which creates a coherent field in which the human body is protected from the negative effects that covers more than 100 feet in all directions.

Somavedic has been tested by different independent laboratories and is proven to have positive results on our cells and bodies as a whole, the company says. This vibrational therapy device supports the body’s natural regeneration processes, allowing for better sleep, energy levels and hydration. It also calms the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress and anxiety. Somavedic users report feeling more energized, focused, and calm almost instantly. Beyond mitigating EMFs, a Somavedic device works to create a harmonized environment by alleviating other environmental influences like geopathic stress, and oxidative stress from free radicals.

Something as simple as placing and plugging in a Somavedic can allow nearly every symptom of workplace distress to fall away to manageable or even undetectable levels, Somavedic says. Each company, team, and workspace is unique. This is why Somavedic offers their Harmonized Space program. A team of experts helps you every step of the way so you can execute a harmonized work environment with ease. You receive guidance on the best practices to mitigate the effects of EMFs and the most optimized placements of Somavedic technology in your unique office setting. The devices are simple to install, require no upkeep, and won’t disrupt digital connectivity either. Rather than blocking technology like WiFi, phones, and bluetooth, a Somavedic protects the human body--creating a sense of ease and focus throughout your workplace.

We’re in a time of big change when it comes to both how we work and how we approach . Times of change can feel overwhelming but they are also massive opportunities for innovation. For the employers who want to make the most of this year, and grow at an exciting rate without burning your employees out, this next wave of workplace wellness is one you’re going to want to hop on. With Somavedic, you and your team can work toward achieving your absolute best.