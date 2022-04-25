Donald Trump will not return to Twitter even if the social network has a new owner

was once one of the most active users of . The former president of the United States used the social network daily to do politics and his account reached 88.7 million followers and on his most active day, he posted more than 200 messages (on June 5, 2020)! He had moments that made history on the social network, including his famous phrase “Despite the constant negative press covfefe (Despite the constant negative press covfefe)” that broke the internet. On January 6, after the violent irruption of Trump supporters to the Capitol and a series of tweets in which he described the election as fraudulent, Twitter made the decision to suspend his account.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

After it was confirmed that Elon Musk will buy Twitter , Donald Trump spoke about it on the Fox News network and explained that he would not return to Twitter even if his account was reinstated: “I will not use Twitter, I will stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make it better and he's a good man, but I'm staying at TRUTH."

TRUTH Social is the network developed by The Trump Media & Technology Group that has been officially operating for a few days after a beta version was tested during the month of February. Trump explained: “We are getting millions of people, and what we are finding is that the response on TRURH is much better than on Twitter. Twitter has bots and fake accounts."

When asked if Twitter, being owned by Musk, would be a competitor of TRUTH, Donald Trump explained that the new social network is a platform for his voice and his followers and that it is actually very different from Twitter. Although he clarified that all ideologies are welcome in his social network.

At the moment TRUTH Social is only available to users in the United States. According to the Market Watch site, the app had an average of 513,000 active users per day in early April, still in its beta version.