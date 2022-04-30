Get Rosetta Stone and Travel Hacks for All Your Summer Adventures

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is just around the corner and, with it, a host of new adventures. Whether you're planning on taking a break and seeing the world or you have a host of business travel on tap, there are smart ways to travel and less smart ways. Saving money on flights? That's smart. Knowing the language of your destination? That's really smart. Knowing how to navigate safely in a new country? Genius.

StackCommerce

You can check off all of those boxes with help from The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone. For a limited time, you can get it for an extra 15 percent off when you use promo code TRAVEL20 at checkout.

This three-piece bundle is highlighted by Rosetta Stone, the world's leading language learning software that's been trusted for decades by top international organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor. Rosetta Stone helps you learn up to 24 by tapping into their award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech recognition technology, TruAccent™. You'll develop your command of a language by learning to read, write, speak, and understand basic conversational skills before elevating at your own pace.

Second, you'll get a three-year subscription to Matt's Flights. This automated service scours the web for the best flight deals and sends you emails on low or errored fares based on your departing airport and location. You'll get at least three deals each week and an unlimited number of custom search requests to help guarantee you'll find the cheapest airfare for your personal travel needs.

Finally, you'll also get a bundle of six courses to help you hack your travel. You'll explore topics like travel hacking to go twice as far for half the money, learning how to become a digital nomad, travel photography, and more.

Get more from your summer travel and enjoy a nice spring refresh. Right now, The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone is just $169.15 when you use promo code TRAVEL20 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.