Beat Airline Inflation with Help From Dollar Flight Club

As the world has slowly emerged from the Covid-19 crisis, clogged supply chains and expensive labor have contributed to rising inflation in many industries. One of the most affected industries, however, is one that may make your summer plans a bit of a pain. The airline industry is seeing enormous inflation, leading to higher ticket prices for consumers. Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure this summer, you owe it to yourself to try to find the best prices possible. That's where Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ comes in.

Dollar Flight Club

Dollar Flight Club is one of the top flight deal alert services on the market, trusted by more than one million members across the globe. CNN says, "If you’re looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket.” The Points Guy adds, “We use Dollar Flight Club’s deal alerts as a resource at The Points Guy, and we’ve found them to be a solid service that sends out plenty of international flight deals that are curated to just the departure airports you want.” Plus, it has earned 4.4 stars on Trustpilot.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ subscribers can get lifetime access to all of DFC's best flight deals in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class, including domestic, international, and Mistake fares from your selected airports. You could save up to $500 on your flight tickets by getting instant email alerts for incredible deals to destinations all over the world. Plus, you'll also get access to a wide variety of tips from DFC's experts and get perks and discounts from DFC partners like Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more.

Travel smarter this summer. Right now, you can get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription for just $99. Alternatively, you can sign up for a Premium Plan for just $69.

