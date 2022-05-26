The Business Owner's Guide to Meditation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a business owner, I pride myself on my work ethic. I’m a hard worker. I get things done. I power through. I’m tough, resilient and I never take my eye off the ball.

And for the longest time, I thought that if I wasn’t worrying or in a state of stress, it would all come crashing down. Like somehow my anxiety and constant obsessing was holding it all up. It showed my commitment. And how could something I’m so committed to fail?

Because that’s the real fear, right? That it’s all going to come crashing down the second you dare to relax?

I’ve been working on my own self development steadily since 2018. I’ve read all the recommended books. I wake up early. I cold plunge. I journal and exercise. And like so many others, I tried meditation, but how could I possibly have time to meditate and be a business owner? I have a million things to do! I run a company that manufactures and sells custom mouth guards. I'm the CEO, CFO, technician, accountant, plumber, janitor and everything in between. My mind would run wild.

Luckily, I stuck with it and now it’s my No. 1 thing I must do every day. I put meditation above everything else because I work best when I’m relaxed, intentional, trusting and centered.

They say daily meditation is a practice. It’s like a muscle that gets stronger every time you show up. And once you start to get it, everything really does get better. So why do it?

Meditation offers clarity

It sounds counterintuitive but turning off your brain and thinking of nothing is exactly what the universe wants you to do. Strange things happen when you quiet your mind and dissolve the ego. A neutral, peace sets in and once you feel it, you’ll be back for more.

There is a time to reap, a time to sow and there’s a time for you to sit your butt down and shut that brain off. The world will still be there waiting when you come back and you’ll be able to approach whatever the issue is with more confidence and clarity.

It minimizes overthinking

The late Thich Nhat Hahn and many other zen leaders say we all think too much. And when we’re trapped in our minds, we’re not really free. Our body is present but our mind is somewhere else.

This causes us to be unable to give the best of ourselves. When we’re giving the best of ourselves (which is only achieved by staying in the present moment) we’re in a position to be of service to others. This is an act of love. And remember Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. What you put out will come back.

Your brain gets worn out from all the thinking. Become softer; tune into the breath; just be. The present moment is usually a perfect place to exist. You’re not losing anything, especially not time. In fact, you’re gaining it because you’re learning how to really live.

It realigns us with our center

When we’re in alignment with the universe, we’re in a flow state. You can feel it when you’re in the flow state and you can certainly feel it when you’re out of it.

Many of us exist everyday swimming upstream. We stress and normalize it. We say things like “Everyone I know is stressed and busy. It’s just life.”

But life is lived through our own unique lens. Quiet the mind. Dare to let go — there’s magic in it.

Final words

Guided meditations are in abundance on YouTube. For example, Mooji is a great zen leader that has many wonderful meditations available for free.

Remember, be patient. Sit in a quiet room and breathe in and out. Focus on your breath and remember to be kind to yourself. If your thoughts drift, don’t scold yourself. Think of your thoughts like clouds passing and redirect your mind back to the breath. In and out; think of nothing.

Your mind will wander. Be strict with the mind and gently guide it back to nothingness. Do this every day for as long as you have time to sit. Don’t skip a day. Stay with it.

Like a muscle getting stronger, it will get easier and a whole new way of being will begin to reveal itself to you and you’ll be a better business owner because of it. I know I am.