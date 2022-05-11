Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
This is What It's Actually Like to Work a 4-Day Workweek

We talked to founders of three companies that made the leap.

By
Image Credit: Nicolás Ortega

At first it sounded like a crazy academic question: What would happen if people only worked four days a week? Studies were done, like a now famous one at Microsoft in Japan, which found that (no surprise) employee morale went up and (maybe a surprise) productivity stayed the same.

