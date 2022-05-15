Grow Your Wealth by Mastering Trading Techniques
Improve your stock market trading skills with these courses.
As every entrepreneur knows, you have to work to build wealth. But building wealth isn't all a matter of selling the most products. You can earn money passively, too, and if you're smart, you can earn a lot without expending a whole lot of effort. You just need to learn how to invest your money wisely.
In The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle, you'll learn the professional trading techniques trusted on Wall Street. This five-course bundle is taught by Travis Rose (4.4/5-star instructor rating), a full-time day trader and investor based in Ohio. Over the past five years, Rose has exclusively made his living in the stock market, mastering trading strategies and techniques to maximize ROI and mitigate risk.
Set up for traders with at least a little experience, you'll start the bundle by learning technical analysis and candlestick patterns. You'll learn how to trade doji candlesticks, continuation candlesticks, reversal candlesticks, and more. In doing so, you'll improve your ability to analyze price action and predict future price movement. Through live market examples and analysis, you'll also use simple lines of support and resistance for consistent profits in the market.
There's also a specific focus on day trading, using Level 2 and time and sales to interpret price action. You'll be able to read the tape like a professional trader and avoid the manipulation tactics that cause many new traders to lose money. Beyond that, you'll also take a deep dive into specific Fibonacci and Volume Trading techniques to give yourself a well-rounded trading education that will help you build more wealth through the stock market.
Give yourself a boost in the stock market with The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle. Get it on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.
Prices subject to change.
