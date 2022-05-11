The House Where Mark Zuckerberg Created Facebook (Now Meta) Just Hit the Market for Millions

Many billionaire entrepreneurs will tell the story of their company's origin and how it began in either a before or a basement or something along those lines.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

There’s Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs who started Amazon and Apple out of their respective garages, David Karp who invented Tumblr in his childhood bedroom and Michael Dell who started his namesake computer company out of his college dorm room.

Meta (which was at the time) was no different, with its three founders Sean Parker, Dustin Moskovitz and of course, Mark Zuckerberg who rented a Silicon Valley home that became the birthplace of what is now one of the largest (if not the largest) social media platforms in the world.

And now, that piece of Meta’s history is up for sale as the Los Altos, California home was just listed for a solid $5.3 million.

Related: Zuckerberg Sweeps Up $17 Million Former Plantation In Hawaii

The home (which Zuckerberg referred to as "Casa de Facebook") was up for rent in the summer of 2004 when the three then-19 and 24-year-olds stopped by to inquire with the property’s owner, Judy Fusco, about renting it.

"Mark [Zuckerberg] stood outside and never went into the house, while Sean [Parker] and Dustin [Moskovitz] ran up the front stairs to see the house," Fusco told The New York Post in an interview. "Mark stood there and asked if they could rent the place, without even looking inside."

The three men reportedly paid $5,500 per month total while living in the rental after a $10,000 down payment was issued, though there were reportedly more than 10 other Facebook staff members living there at any given time, according to Fusco.

“I read the check and asked him what he did, and he told me about a company called Facebook, and how he planned to connect the world,” Fusco told The Post of Zuckerberg asking her to rent the home. “I said, ‘I don’t care if you are going to connect the world, if this check does not pass, you’re not moving in.’ ”

The home boasts six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, a gazebo, living room with bay window and a balcony overlooking a nearby creek.

Related: Lessons about Building a Team from Zuckerberg and Facebook

At just shy of 3,000 square feet, 1743 Westbrook Ave has bedrooms and bathrooms on each floor, allowing for a unique layout that is both spacious and full of natural light.

“This slice of Silicon Valley history sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a personalized soundwall in the expansive backyard and gazebo perfect for BBQs and get-togethers,” the listing states.

Zuckerberg and his team remained in the home until 2005 as Facebook was beginning to grow.

“Sean [Parker] would come to me repeatedly asking me to invest, telling me I would be a billionaire one day if I did,” Fusco said as the company began to expand after the trio had moved out of her home. “They proposed giving me the stock instead of the rent — a dollar a stock. I said no.”

Today, Facebook is estimated to be worth more than $500 billion.

Zuckerberg currently has his own massive portfolio of properties, including his most recent purchase of a former plantation in Hawaii for a reported $17 million last December.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Zuckerberg’s net worth was an estimated $68.2 billion.