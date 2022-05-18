Save Money for Your Business and Home with Sam's Club
Get access to a massive array of products that are available at prices that you won't find from traditional retail outlets.
Entrepreneurs are constantly managing operating and overhead costs, trying to trim back wherever possible. One big reason why many companies are staying remote or hybrid is the benefit of cutting costs on a workspace, office supplies, and other amenities. But you don't necessarily need to change the way your company works just to save money. With a Sam's Club Membership, you can cut costs without sacrificing office essentials or perks like a fully stocked kitchen.
Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club that's almost perfectly suited to serve the needs of small businesses. This limited-item business model offers members a massive array of products available at prices that you won't find from traditional retail outlets. Sam's Club sells groceries, electronics, furniture, office supplies, cleaning supplies, and so much more. Basically, if you need it for your office, Sam's Club probably has it.
Plus, Sam's Club offers a ton of great additional benefits that can help your business. You can find discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, and more to save money on business travel or client meetings. Some savings on hotels can reach up to 60%.
Through this offer, you'll also get a complimentary household card to score even more savings on already low-priced items, and a $10 e-gift card as a thank you for signing up. You can use the gift card either in-person or online and it's also usable at Walmart or Walmart.com. Basically, it's a free $10 to spend however you would like.
Sam's Club can help your business save money for years to come. So, why not sign up for your first year of Sam's Club Membership for just $14.99 and get a couple of extra perks along with it. Normally, a year's membership is $55 so you're saving 72 percent.
Prices subject to change.
