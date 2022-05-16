Maye Musk Stuns on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Age 74: 'I Really Am Living the Best Life Ever'

If Elon Musk has taught the world anything, it’s that the things in life that other people may think are impossible certainly are not, and after starting Tesla at age 32, he showed that age is but a number when it comes to hitting career milestones.

Jason Mendez | Stringer | Getty Images

Well, it looks like the billionaire learned this from his mother, Maye Musk, as Sports Illustrated announced on Monday that the 74-year-old model would be gracing the cover of the company’s coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition for 2022.

“I didn’t think age would be a problem because as a dietician and a scientist, age is not a problem. I’m just so happy that people are actually booking me for talks on ageism and how to feel good about yourself at any age,” Musk told SI in her cover feature. “I’m also very proud that I can give a message to women in the world to aim for happiness, do things you like to do, mix with nice people, be kind to everyone because you never know and pursue whatever you’d wish to do. I really am living the best life ever, and I never expected it.”

Musk joins the ranks of Kim Kardashian, musician Ciara and model Yumi Nu in the four editions of the 2022 cover.

The mother to Elon (50), Kimball (49) and Tosca (47) began modeling at age 15 but started making her biggest breaks in the industry after she reached the milestone age of 60 — something she contributes to her grey hair that developed later in her life.

To name a few of her late-in-life achievements, the model (and dietician) posed nude for the cover of New York Magazine in 2011, became CoverGirl’s oldest spokeswoman in 2017 at age 69, starred in Beyonce’s music video for Haunted in 2014 and walked for the first time during New York Fashion Week in 2015 for Malan Breton.

But when asked, Musk will still say that being a mom is the gig she’s most proud of.

“I’m most proud of my three kids; of course,” Musk said. “I’m very excited for everything they do.”

Elon and his mother stepped out together earlier this month when he brought her as his date to this year’s Met Gala, to the surprise and delight of many on the red carpet.

Tosca, Musk’s youngest and only daughter, penned an essay for Sports Illustrated honoring her mother and the milestone cover, calling her the “most fearless woman” and an “uncontainable force.”

“My goal is to empower women. My oldest brother, Elon, is all about humanity, making sure we survive. My middle brother, Kimbal, is all about food transparency, making sure people understand their own health,” Musk wrote about her siblings. “I think my mom inspired us to do all those things. Today, she still rarely misses an opportunity to fly in and support us in person at our events across the globe.”

Maye Musk’s net worth is an estimated $20 million.