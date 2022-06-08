Web 3.0 Will Fundamentally Change Tech — Once We Cross the Chasm
New technologies come and go. Will Web 3.0 last?
Since I can remember, I've always been fascinated by technology. And, how it can change the way we live our daily lives. I always wanted to be a part of building products that reshape how we interact with our world — for the better.
It seems like we're often hearing about the next big life-changing thing in tech, many of which have sadly come and gone. Head to any news site, forum or timeline. You'll likely see Web 3.0 technologies grabbing more headlines and chatter each year from the Web 3.0 passionate, the nay-sayers and everyone in-between. Everyone has their own opinion on whether Web 3.0 will stand the test of time.
