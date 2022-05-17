Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Tesla Cybertruck: First Production Delays, Now Restricted Regions

The Tesla Cybertruck garnered global attention upon its unveiling in 2019, but it has been in delayed production ever since. Now, the company is limiting reservations to North America.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Back in 2019, Tesla’s unveiling of its new vehicle, the “cybertruck,” caught the world’s attention with its innovative, eco-friendly functionality and suave model — with Tesla CEO Elon Musk calling it “something out of a sci-fi movie.”

Musk promised the vehicle could go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds, tow 14,000 pounds and help the world be a little greener by using sustainable energy with three battery ranges.

If it sounds impossible, it’s not. However, it is late in production — launch dates have been pushed back twice, and now Tesla has limited reservations to fewer regions globally than originally promised.

Related: Tesla Cybertruck Production Delayed Until Next Year

Musk commented earlier this year on the prolonged cybertruck launch, blaming ongoing supply chain constraints, and said production would begin in the first quarter of 2023 (the original date was 2021, then 2022).

"We have more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production," Musk said last week at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.

Now, if you go to the company site, reservations are only accessible in the U.S., Canada and Mexico — giving Asia and Europe the boot.

Tesla has declined to comment on the change, nor has Musk tweeted about it as of Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, the company has started taking reservations for its Semi truck — at a steep deposit of $20,000.

Related: Tesla's Cybertruck Found Its Way Into a Travis Scott Music Video

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News and trends

'What a Shame': A Generation Mourns as Apple Announces It Will Discontinue Beloved Device

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and trends

Billionaire Investor Warns U.S. Economy Could Face 'Serious Problems' If Fed Doesn't Hike Rates Within the Year

Side hustle

10 of the Most Profitable Side Hustles You Can Start With Little or No Money

John Rampton

John Rampton

Read More