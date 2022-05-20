Keep Your Résumé Attractive and Up-to-Date with This AI-Powered Tool

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Yes, even when you run your own business, you have to keep your résumé up to date. Being an entrepreneur doesn't mean you should do everything against the grain, especially when it comes to representing yourself. Sure, you may not be looking for full-time jobs anymore, but you might someday, and in the short term, you have to be able to sell yourself to potential clients. A résumé is useful for that.

You don't want to spend time building and perfecting your résumé when you have bigger fish to fry, so let The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Résumé Writer take care of the hard stuff for you.

Resoume is a simple résumé, portfolio, and cover letter builder that allows you to create attractive, ATS-ready documents that showcase your skills and help you stand out from the crowd. Getting started with Resoume is easy. Just import your details from LinkedIn, and the AI assistant will create an engaging résumé that showcases your personal brand is fully optimized for the ATS. You can customize your documents by changing themes, fonts, and colors, or add an image and signature.

Resoume also makes it easy to build a portfolio and connect everything together with your personal website. That way, you can show your entire professional career in just a matter of clicks. In addition, Resoume offers analytics for each application or website you're using so you can see how many people have seen your documents, and gives you a hub to manage résumés, appointments, and offers.

Find out why The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Résumé Writer was named a #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and has 4.7 stars on AppSumo. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for 93 percent off $600 at just $39.99.

