Get Microsoft Office for Windows and 3 Top Finance Courses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur should have something of a education. You don't need to be ready to jump into the throes of Wall Street any time soon, but understanding basic business finance is an important step to being able to grow your business profitably.

StackCommerce

In the Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun bundle, you'll get a special deal on three top-tier finance and business courses as well as a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows.

Microsoft Office — the world's most ubiquitous office software — needs hardly any introduction but you may be less familiar with Haroun. Chris Haroun is an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, and MBA graduate from Columbia University. In his career, he has worked at hedge fund giant Citadel, consulting firm Accenture, and raised or managed more than $1 billion in assets. Chris has authored multiple books on business and, today, he's a venture partner in San Francisco

This bundle features three of Haroun's best-selling courses: "An Entire MBA In 1 Course," "Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling, & Valuation," and "The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course." These courses represent a fount of information for any entrepreneur, regardless of experience level.

The comprehensive range of the courses will teach you how to launch a company from scratch, network for customers, and raise money quickly. You'll learn how to analyze entire markets and companies, better understand taxes, and more. You'll be able to create, analyze, and manage a wide variety of financial and accounting statements for your company and learn how to forecast for the future. Finally, you'll learn how to think like a technical analyst and big-time investor.

Get a finance education and Microsoft Office to boot. Right now, the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun bundle is available for $59.99.

Prices subject to change.