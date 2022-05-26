Play the World's Greatest Golf Courses From Your Living Room

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Summer is just about here which means a few things. First, Memorial Day sales are on the way. Second, it's season. Third, you can hone your golf game at home for a special discount now that this at-home golf simulator stick is discounted for a new low price in our Memorial Day Sale.

PhiGolf

Everybody knows that golf is one of those games you just have to keep practicing at if you hope to make any improvement. Whether it's raining outside or you want to get your swings in at home without sweating it out on the course, Phigolf is a convenient, comfortable way to play.

Phigolf raised more than $200,000 on Indiegogo because it uses state-of-the-art technology to bring world-class golf courses into your home. The golf simulator utilizes a sensor and swing stick to let you control the gameplay with your real swing. With the WGT Golf app, you can mirror breathtaking graphics from your smartphone or tablet as you play on photorealistic simulations of some of the world's most famous courses.

Phigolf is extremely portable so you can play at home, at the office, or take it over to a friend's house to crack a few beers and enjoy a multiplayer round. Otherwise, you can use the swing trainer to just work on your swing without nets or balls. It's like having your very own Top Golf setup inside your house, available whenever you want.

Find out why Phigolf has earned 4 stars on Amazon on more than 1,600 reviews. Normally $249, you can get the Phigolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for just $179 during our Memorial Day Sale. No coupon needed, just add it to your cart and check out.

